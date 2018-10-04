Ben Affleck shared a personal note on his public Instagram, addressing his fans for the first time since entering rehab earlier this summer.
"This week I completed a forty day stay at the treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care," the actor writes. "The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It's given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others."
The 46-year-old father of 3 with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — who personally drove him to the rehab facility — then went on to say that he is "fighting" for himself and his family every day.
He ends the emotional post with: "With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling."
Affleck has spoken about his addiction before, in multiple interviews at various times in his career.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
