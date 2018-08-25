How The Women In Ben Affleck’s Life Are Crucial To His Recovery

Ben Affleck is again seeking treatment for alcohol addiction, and the women in his life have been crucial to supporting him on his road to recovery.
Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner drove him to a rehab facility on Wednesday, looking visibly upset in photographs. This is the third time Affleck has sought rehabilitation for alcoholism, checking in after being photographed accepting a delivery of alcohol to his house on Monday. People reports that the couple, who separated in June 2017, were close to finalizing the terms of their divorce before Affleck checked into rehab Wednesday.
Lindsay Shookus, a Saturday Night Live producer, and Affleck broke up earlier this month after dating for nearly a year. According to People, Shookus supported Affleck’s recovery during their relationship, attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings with him. But she struggled with Affleck’s addiction as it worsened in recent months, and ultimately made the difficult decision to break up with him to allow him to hit bottom and focus on his path to recovery.
Advertisement
Affleck posted a lengthy Facebook post about his alcoholism and the importance of Garner’s support to his recovery when he returned from rehab in March 2017, writing, “I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."
Affleck might play a lone superhero on the big screen, but in real life it takes a team of support to battle addiction. Luckily, the women in his life are in his corner.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
Advertisement