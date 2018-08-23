Jennifer Garner Seen Reportedly Taking Ben Affleck To Rehab

People magazine has confirmed that actor Ben Affleck is seeking treatment for alcohol addiction after Jennifer Garner was seen driving him to a rehab facility in Malibu on August 22.
"He is seeking treatment," a source told the outlet. "He knew he needed help and was vocal about it."
In the photo, Garner is seen driving a car with Affleck in the back seat, both with concerned looks on their faces. In the passenger seat is an unidentified woman.
This is Affleck's third time entering rehab. The first instance occurred in 2001, and in March of last year, Affleck announced he had just completed treatment for alcohol addiction. Representation for Garner and Affleck did not immediately return Refinery29's requests for comment.
"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront," he wrote on his Facebook page in 2017. "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
