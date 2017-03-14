Ben Affleck Posts That He's Just Gotten Out Of Rehab

Ben Affleck is not only Batman, but he's making an effort to be a superhero for his family as well. The actor made a lengthy Facebook post Tuesday evening detailing his stint in and release from rehab. Affleck didn't follow the typical Hollywood road of public mess-up, private scandal, trip to rehab, then public image improvement. Credit to him for recognizing that he has or had a problem before things got messy in the public sphere.
Credit to him also for owning his mistakes and coming out publicly with this statement. Rehabilitation is a bit of a luxury for some, but it's also a necessity for many. And getting help doesn't have to be in the form of rehab. Read his statement.
"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."
We applaud Affleck for his choice and for his positive message. It's easy to shame our most famous people for their missteps, and easier still to roll one's eyes at those seeking help.
The comments, for once, have been universally positive.
"You are Batman, you can deal with anything, force Ben, God bless," one fan wrote.
Another shared a more personal story:
"Good for you. Your children deserve the best father you can be. I lost my father when I was 19 to cirrhosis of the liver due to lifestyle choices. 8 months ago, we had to say goodbye to my mother at 58. Her liver shut down and wilted away to 65 pounds. No child should have to watch a parent lose their life in that way. Keep pushing forward and let your children, your life and your blessings be a constant reminder of the man you need to be."
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
