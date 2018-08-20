This weekend, Ben Affleck ate food in public, twice, with someone who was not Lindsay Shookus. Instead of the Saturday Night Live producer by his side while leaving Nobu, and later in a drive-thru for Jack in the Box, there was Shauna Sexton, a 22-year-old model and vet tech (according to her Instagram bio).
Affleck, 46, and Shookus, have not yet commented on the state of their relationship (nor will they likely ever especially considering the murky timeline of their romance), but Shookus did delete her Instagram page immediately after the photos were published on gossip websites. That's the 2018 version of telling everyone to leave you the fuck alone. She was also reportedly not in attendance at his recent birthday dinner.
According to sources, Affleck and Sexton are just "getting to know each other," but the Playboy Playmate has been teasing her relationship with Mr. Batman on Instagram, according to Just Jared. A follower reportedly asked “Did heaven send you?” to which Sexton replied: “No just Batman.” Representation for Affleck did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
