Ben Affleck has been pretty under-the-radar for the past few months. He's been dealing with rumors about his health, his movie roles, and his relationships. But now, we seem to have one solid answer when it comes to what's going on in the life of the Live By Night star and it has to do with a certain lady he's been photographed with a lot lately.
Let's start with some facts: Affleck attended the 69th Primetime Emmys with Lindsay Shookus on his arm, as Marie Claire pointed out. The duo skipped the red carpet, surely to avoid posing for a slew of curious photographers, and instead were spotted by a prying eye (see tweet from The Hollywood Reporter's award columnist Scott Feinberg, below) and snapped after Shookus' won an Emmy for her role as a producer on a little show you might have heard of, Saturday Night Live. Another fact is that the couple has spotted together multiple times this whole summer, getting iced coffees, seeing movies, getting more iced coffees, and even attending the US Open.
From there, the rest is not fact and just reports and speculation as neither party, including either of their former partners (Shookus was previously married as well), have made a statement about the nature of their relationship, but their appearance at the very public Emmys, surrounded by all of their peers, is a pretty good indicator that the two just took whatever their relationship is to the next level.
Check out the first look at the maybe-definitely couple from Scott Feinberg
Ben Affleck is here at the #Emmys accompanying his girlfriend, who is part of the SNL team pic.twitter.com/EFsnWI9UEP— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) September 18, 2017
