Ben Affleck is apparently off the market. According to People Magazine, the 44-year-old actor and recent divorcee is reportedly dating Lindsay Shookus.
Shookus is a longtime producer for Saturday Night Live who, according to the outlet, began as an assistant producer in 2002. She’s also worked on Tina Fey’s 30 Rock.
The Oscar-winning actor and director was spotted heading to dinner with Shookus on Thursday night. “It’s early and they are taking it slow,” a source told E!News.
During a trip last week the two reportedly went on a date to see Sam Mendes' play Ferryman while Affleck was in London for work.
Advertisement
Despite the romance being in its early stages, the two have reportedly been friends for several years.
In April the Batman star officially filed for divorce from his wife of 10 years, Jennifer Garner. The two share three kids together.
“We’re doing our very best and we’re putting our kids first and that’s how we’re focusing on our day to day lives and we don’t know what the future’s going to hold, but each step that we take is one where we prioritize our children and everything else comes second,” Affleck explained to CBS This Morning last year.
He continued stating that his now ex-wife is “somebody that I admire and respect and remain excellent friends with."
Refinery29 has reached out to both Affleck and Shookus for comment. We'll update this story if and when we hear back.
Advertisement