Who Is Lindsay Shookus, The Woman Reportedly Dating Ben Affleck?

"A few years ago during a camera test in 8H, one of the men auditioning went behind a flat they had set up on the side of the stage, then he stepped out completely naked with his hands between his legs. I think his idea was that he would step out to a roar of laughter and thunderous applause (from all fifteen of us in the room). Instead, the poor naked guy got a whole bunch of silence with a few scattered polite chuckles. He was just standing there, holding his junk, in Studio 8H, in front of Lorne Michaels. You can imagine what an awkward few moments it was when he finished his audition. We’re all sitting there, waiting, checking our phones, and watching naked guy collect his props and costumes from all over the stage in silence. Not surprising, but this poor sweet guy was not hired."