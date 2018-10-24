Jennifer Garner Has Moved On, Is Reportedly Dating A Burger Businessman

With all eyes on Ben Affleck thanks to his breakup with Shauna Sexton and his candid words about addiction, we missed that his ex-wife Jennifer Garner (they finally signed those papers) has been wading into the dating pool. For the past few months, the Camping actress has been dating John Miller, according to Us Weekly. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple met through mutual friends and have kept things under wraps by enjoying "romantic dinners far out of town or at his home."
Miller is a businessman and the CEO of CaliGroup, which owns a chain of CaliBurger restaurants and, notably, Miso Robotics. Miso Robotics created "Flippy," a robotic kitchen assistant that helps the staff of CaliBurgers make the meals, according to ET. Normal!
Advertisement
The Blast points out that Miller and the burger chain have also been the subject of controversy, but surprisingly not because Flippy gained sentience and went rogue. CaliBurger was actually sued by In-And-Out for allegedly copying its menu, and CaliBurger eventually agreed to change the names of some of its offerings. The case was then dismissed.
"[Garner's] friends know how much pain Jen has been through in the last several years and have wanted this for her for a very long time," the source continued. "They are thrilled to see her happy. She literally has been smiling ear to ear. Right now, Jen’s dating life is going so well and Ben has finally started taking his sobriety seriously, that she is over the moon — and she deserves it."
A rep for Garner didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
Advertisement