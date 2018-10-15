Girls needed to be about sex because it asked how young women figure out who they are and what they want in one of the most tense periods of their lives. A woman’s relationship with her naked body and the bedroom is a large part of that quest. Yet, the adult portion of the Camping crew is in the 40s — their opinions on those subjects are mostly settled. Even when these characters are talking about how their sexuality has evolved since living in a long-term relationship for longer than a hot minute — a feat no one in Girls could quite accomplish — the crux of the conversation is about their attitude about, say, anilingus, rather than the act itself.