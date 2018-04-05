We are one step closer to seeing Jennifer Garner receive her long overdue prestige TV treatment. The actress is starring in a new comedy on HBO and just shared a first behind-the-scenes look at the highly-anticipated series.
Garner is leading the cast for Camping, a comedy from the duo behind Girls (Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner). Garner's character, Kathryn, is tasked with planning her husband's, Hank (David Tennant), 45th birthday party in the California woods. As an uptight wife and mother, Kathryn isn't exactly the most nature-oriented person, nor the most flexible when it comes to the chaos that ensues around the outdoor celebration.
In the photo Garner posted to Instagram, we see the attire that Kathryn will likely be wearing most of the season (leggings, specifically Lululemon). She also wears a T-shirt with a motivational mantra which is extremely L.A. We're also introduced to some secondary characters, or the "troop" as Garner calls them, including Juliette Lewis, Bridget Everett, and Brett Gelman.
While we know few specific details about the show (like an air date, or if Garner really is going to perform any Alias-inspired stunts), there is a way to get an even deeper look at the comedy series. The show is adapted from a British series of the same name on Sky Atlantic, which looks hilarious (from the brief clip I watched) and should tide us over until the premiere in 2019.
In the meantime, I have but one humble request: please have a plotline where Walt gets a bad tattoo, and Kathryn responds with "Bless his heart."
Let us commence. ? The cast of #CampingHBO before we’re sunburned and covered in ticks. ??#wecrackmeup #cantwaittospelunkwithyou #alsojenniandlena • Troop & Troop Leaders: @jennikonner @lenadunham @davidtennantofficial @juliettelewis @ioneskyelee @janicza @brettgelman @arturodelpuerto @bridgeteverett #YimmyYim
