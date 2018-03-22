Matt Damon is trying to be a good friend to Ben Affleck, but Affleck's back tattoo is making it pretty difficult. While on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah promoting water, Damon, a man of one tattoo, was immediately asked to share his unfiltered opinion on the body art that literally made Jennifer Garner say, "Bless his heart."
Noah first asked if he and Affleck were still friends, and a confused but PR-trained Damon confirmed that yes, after 37 years, the two Bostonians were still buddies.
Well if that's true, Noah replies, how the hell did he allow his best friend to get a back tattoo the size of Montana? "It's not one man's job to tell another man what he can do to his back," Damon says, laughing. "I support him in all of his artistic expression."
Advertisement
The tat became breaking news after Affleck was seen flaunting the brightly colored phoenix all over the beaches of Hawaii while on the set of his upcoming bro drama, Triple Frontier. Fans, critics, and concerned loved ones first spotted the tat back in December of 2015, when it was rumored to be fake and for a movie role. That movie role apparently being "real life."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement