Charlie Hunnam may spend his time onscreen as a tough king in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, but offscreen, he wields a pan and spatula. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Hunnam reveals that he isn't a big fan of social media. If he does indulge, it'll be cooking videos with his cat.
Hunnam also spills some relationship advice, describes himself as both a lover and a fighter, and considers a career change. What do you do after becoming a successful actor? Try making online cooking videos.
"My cat, George, is fascinated by it — I talk to him while he watches me cook," he says. "I could call my page Cooking With George. I think it’d be a big hit."
How could it not? Charlie Hunnam + cute cat + delicious meal = the perfect night in, even if it's just on a computer screen.
The actor's cooking skills aren't the only swoon-worthy thing about him. Hunnam goes on to describe how he's not a fan of onscreen nudity and that he "can empathize with female stars — how much stress is put on them to be sexy and on their looks as opposed to their acting." He really is a knight in shining armor.
We already knew that, though. Hunnam made news recently for his very sweet, pared down romantic gestures. His girlfriend of ten years receives all of his delicious meals and sweet compliments. Hunnam firmly believes in fighting for a relationship because "you might get back to that beautiful, perfect thing sooner than you think.”
With that kind of smooth-talking, his cooking show would definitely be a success.
