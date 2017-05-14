Charlie Hunnam's Favorite Thing To Do With His Girlfriend Will Make You Swoon

Earlier this month we learned that when it comes to relationships, actor Charlie Hunnam is a man of ridiculously chill romantic gestures. The King Arthur: Legend of the Sword star has dated his jewelry designer girlfriend for 10 years and for Hunnam, romance is a slow burn.
In a lighthearted, but revealing interview with Us Weekly the actor shared 25 things fans don’t know about him. There was much to take in, current acting stints aside, he’s “too old for fairy tales,” Jax Teller from Sons of Anarchy is his best pal, and he was almost eaten by a shark while surfing in Costa Rica. Okay, that last part is a slight exaggeration. He was just “bumped” by a shark while catching waves, still...bumped, nearly eaten...all the same.
However, the most adorable Hunnam reveal was when he opened up about when he’s most happy. “Sundays at home with my girlfriend, Morgana McNelis, are when I am most happy.” Swoon. He also revealed that his, ahem, confidence can also be attributed to his longtime love. In what nearly felt like an effort to undo the innocent-sounding Sunday swoon fest answer above, in his next response he disclosed a more lusty confession.
“The biggest compliment to my looks is that my girlfriend still sleeps with me.”
Smooth move, Charlie.
In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former Sons Of Anarchy star shared that he’s a low-key boyfriend. Hunnam explained that while he may not be into giving extravagant gifts and making a fuss over Hallmark card holidays, he does love to cook for bae. "I’m an excellent cook," the former he said to ET. "If I’m cooking for my girlfriend, she loves pasta so I normally, if I’m going to spoil her, I'll go out and make some pasta. We were just in Thailand recently and I took a Thai cooking course, so I’ve been trying my hand at some Thai dishes recently."
We'll take pasta over a corny, cliche gesture any day of the week.
