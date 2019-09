Matt Damon & Ben Affleck Show Good Will, Pledge To Use Inclusion Riders

The idea of inclusion riders is somewhat new to the general public, thanks to Frances McDormand, who implored actors to use them at the 2018 Academy Awards. Simply put, an inclusion rider is an optional contract addition that enforces a specified degree of diversity on a film or television project. Stacy L. Smith, the USC communications professor who co-created the idea of an "inclusion rider," told Refinery29 that the terms of the inclusion rider are flexible