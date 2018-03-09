After The Time's Up Awards Season, Will Hollywood Actually Take Action?

“If we keep on 'making statements' and not really doing the work, we are going to be in trouble," Tarana Burke, the founder of the Me Too movement,before the Oscars. During the reporting of this piece, it was refreshing to learn that the work behind the statements is really being done. DiGiovanni also named, a crowdfunding and distribution platform, the JTC List (an open-source list of women of color filmmakers created by Cheryl L. Bedford), and(launched by #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign), a free hiring site for diverse media professionals, as resources for people of color in Hollywood. On International Women’s Day, Vogue publishedwith several high-powered women at CAA, an agency closely linked with Harvey Weinstein and the old-school casting couch culture, who remain extremely hopeful about where the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements will lead Hollywood. They say that the culture at CAA, one of the largest agencies in Hollywood, has witnessed a sea change, which is key when it comes to never again having another situation like Michelle Williams$80/day while Mark Wahlberg gets $1.5 million (which, it should be mentioned, occurred at WME). Actors may have power, but these agencies are the gatekeepers when it comes to setting up meetings where women feel safe and writing contracts with inclusion riders and equal pay.