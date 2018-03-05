This Year's Oscars Were Embarrassingly White, Male, & Out Of Touch

There was some progress for both women and minorities at last night’s show. Chilean actress Daniela Vega was the Oscars' first transgender presenter, and the movie she stars in, A Fantastic Woman, won Best Foreign Language film. Coco had multiple wins, including Best Animated Film, and there was a joyful Mexican-inspired performance of the theme song, “Remember Me,” which won Best Song later that night. Get Out writer and director Jordan Peele received the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, and Lupita Nyong'o and Kumail Nanjiani shouted out Dreamers just like themselves and pledged to stand with them. Rapper Common also performed alongside Andra Day, kicking off the song with a nod to feminists and Dreamers, and Mexican director Guillermo Del Torro's took home the Best Director and Best Picture awards for The Shape Of Water.