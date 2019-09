This Year's Oscars Were Embarrassingly White, Male, & Out Of Touch

There were two moments that were saving graces for the 2018 Oscars. The first was when we finally saw a Time’s Up montage , introduced by three Harvey Weinstein accusers, featuring highlights of some of the most trailblazing projects of the past year, like Mudbound, Get Out, Lady Bird, Wonder Woman, and Black Panther. There were also poignant interviews with creators like Ava DuVernay and Greta Gerwig, as well as Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani, who said: "Some of my favourite movies are by straight white dudes about straight white dudes. And now straight white dudes can watch movies about dudes like me, and you relate. It's not that hard. I've done it all my life." So on point, and a major message. The problem? This moment came well over two hours into the show and, compared to the other lengthy Hollywood history montages throughout the night, it was all too brief. A Time's Up moment on this scale should have been front and centre and given plenty of time and respect.