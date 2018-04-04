The Actors & Creators Who Have Already Committed To Inclusion Riders

Inclusion riders are equity clauses that actors can have put in their contracts that guarantee a project attain a certain level of diversity both onscreen and off. They also come withshould good-faith efforts not be made to achieve these goals. They were introduced by University of Southern California professor Stacy L. Smith of the, civil rights attorney Kalpana Kotagal, and Head of Strategic Outreach at Pearl Street Films Fanshen Cox DiGiovanni, who had already been working together behind the scenes to roll them out several months before the Oscars. Kotagal toldthey had been hearing from talent interested in including the riders in their contracts, but couldn’t “name names.”