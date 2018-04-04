The Actors & Creators Who Have Already Committed To Inclusion Riders

Now that McDormand has blown the lid off inclusion riders, those names are coming forward. “The inclusion rider uses strong language to encourage the hiring of people such that the cast and crew reflect what the world (and/or the world of the story) looks like. This is proven to be effective in combating implicit bias — which we do accept has been part of the problem since we’ve met so many well-meaning people who say they want to do better,” DiGiovanni told Refinery29 in a recent email.