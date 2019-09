Thankfully, in good news for people everywhere who enjoy some snark with their comic book series, Jessica Jones season 2 will debut on Thursday, March 8. The new run of episodes promises to delve into where the Marvel show’s titular heroine, Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), got her superpowers , which is one of the drama’s greatest mysteries. But, to actually care about solving such a big riddle, viewers have to remember what the heck happened in Jessica Jones season 1 . If you can’t recall all the drama about Jessica’s past, how could its resolution even matter?