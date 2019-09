Ah, superhero sex. Now that they both know about each other’s powers, Jessica and Luke go at it full force. One of the noisy neighbors, Ruben, is watching the doorway before she shoos him away.Jessica and Luke go get a post-coital snack and talk about having superpowers. Luke asks Jessica if she can fly. “It’s more like jumping, and then falling,” she says. She tells him that she gave the superhero thing a go once. They go have more sex. But when Jessica goes to the bathroom she stares at the photo again. Luke tells Jessica, “She died. Bus crash.” Jessica says she’s sorry, and then bolts.In a bodega, Jessica hears talk-radio hosts go after Hope, doubting her claims. She continues listening at home where she Googles Sufentanil, an anesthetic she’ll need to nab Kilgrave. But the trash talk about Hope got to her. She goes to Hogarth and tries to convince her to defend Hope publicly; Hogarth won’t. She needs more testimony. The next stop is Trish. Jessica wants Trish to use her place in the media to convince people that Kilgrave really does exist. Trish is also resistant. Though Trish thinks they are getting lunch, Jessica is off to get the Sufentanil. Trish convinces her to come inside. When Trish takes off her sweater, Jessica is horrified to see all of her bruises. Trish has been protecting herself, equipping her apartment with top-notch security, and turning Jessica’s old room into a training center.Jessica first tries to get the drugs from Hogarth’s wife. She lords Wendy's marital troubles over her. That just gets her a prescription for an antipsychotic. She takes it, “just in case.”She goes to the hospital and debates how many people it’s worth hurting in order to get the drug. On the way out, she sees Malcolm get hit by a guy on a bike. She defends Malcolm and berates the man.Jessica’s asleep when two men arrive to fix her door. They are eerie, in a way, and there’s the foggy image of someone behind them. But there’s good news — sort of. Trish is going to interview Hope. Jessica’s wary, though. She wanted Trish to support Hope, not hang her out to dry.Jessica's next plan for getting the drugs? Try Luke. He knows drug dealers — he owns a bar in Hell’s Kitchen, after all — but can’t help her with what she needs. So, guess what? They have sex again. As they are lying in bed, Luke tells Jessica to “just say it.” She plays dumb. He asks, “Is it a racial thing? I’m kidding.” He then pauses, “Is it?” But she gets serious, saying, “What if there was someone else out there, but his ability was to make people do whatever he wanted.” Luke knows she’s talking about Hope’s case, but doesn’t quite believe that mind control is possible. Speculation turns into flirting and more sex.The next day, Trish is doing her interview with Hope, remotely. Hogarth holds up the phone for Hope. Hope explains how she would get “glimpses of” herself when she was under Kilgrave’s control, and that she fought when he told her to kill her parents. Hogarth jumps in and throws Hope under the bus, saying she has delusions. Trish, however, stands up for Hope, and starts going on a tirade against Kilgrave. Jessica stops her, saying that she is going to make him angry. And, sure enough, who should call into the show, but Kilgrave himself. He warns, “It seems that insulting him would be wildly dangerous.” As Jessica and Trish are walking out of the station, Trish is on edge. Someone comes up behind her and she punches. It’s just a fan of Patsy Walker, Trish’s old TV personality from when she was a child star. (A nod to the days when the character was more of the Archie comic variety.)The repair men have locked Jessica’s door unless she pays them. She breaks it down easily, while on the phone looking for Dr. Kurata. He, however, has decamped to India. Ruben, still as unnerving as ever, is carrying Malcolm down the hallway. Malcolm wandered into the twins’ apartment and Robyn, Ruben's sister, freaked out. Ruben makes creepy small talk explaining that everyone is a little racist. (No, there’s no Avenue Q song break.) That’s when Jessica gets a truly despicable idea. She brings the nearly incapacitated Malcolm to the hospital and throws him at a nurse, claiming that he lunged for her. In the commotion, she steals what she needs and finds Malcolm’s sad face looking out at her as she leaves.A police officer comes to Trish’s door asking about the person she attacked. Trish is wary of letting the man in, but he insists. She opens the door armed. Smart move. He points a gun at her immediately. He has been sent by Kilgrave to kill her. He’s about to strangle her when Jessica arrives. Jessica gives Trish a dose of the drugs and claims she’s dead, so the man assumes he has done Kilgrave’s bidding and leaves. Before he’s out of the building, Jessica runs after him and drops Trish’s phone in his pocket, calling her own number so she can follow him. She finds him in a luxury apartment watching sports. She’s about to go after Kilgrave when he instructs the police officer to commit suicide. As she saves the officer, she and Kilgrave come face to face and a flashback hits. Kilgrave instructed Jessica to kill Luke’s wife.Kilgrave is gone by the time that Jessica subdues the officer. She starts to go through the house to try to find him, and each resident pops out, instructed to kill her. After defeating each of them, she hears the noise of a printer. She follows the sound and finds an entire room of the house plastered with photos of her.She catches the police officer who jumped off the building. He wasn't Kilgrave's lackey taking the photos. So, who has been following her?Bloodied, she goes to Luke’s apartment and tells him she can’t see him anymore. “Can’t handle the dead wife, huh?” he says. More than he knows.After she leaves, she looks at the photo in her hands. It’s her, sitting on the fire escape where she watched Luke.