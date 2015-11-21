Episode 4: "AKA 99 Friends"



Jessica’s main goal now: find out who has been spying on her for Kilgrave. There’s something else on her plate, though. A client, seemingly not related to Kilgrave, shows up at her door. Her name is Audrey Eastman, and she was sent to Jessica by a divorce lawyer in Hogarth’s firm. Audrey thinks her husband is having an affair and wants pictures of him in the act. Jessica doesn’t trust that she wasn’t in some way sent by Kilgrave, but when she asks Audrey if she had any conversations with a dark haired, well-dressed British man, she seems confused.



Their chat gets interrupted when Jessica gets a call from Trish. The cop, Will Simpson, is back at her home. Trish goes to her safe room while she waits for Jessica to arrive. But Will isn’t trying to break down Trish’s door, because he’s not doing Kilgrave’s bidding anymore. He’s thinks there’s a body inside the apartment. When Jessica answers the door, he’s confused. He asks whether Trish is alright. She shows him her bruised neck and says she’s not. Jessica takes him for a walk. He wants to help.



To protect Trish from being a target of Kilgrave's, Jessica has her friend give a broadcast where she defers to the villain. “During my last broadcast, I made some flippant and disrespectful comments about a certain individual,” Trish announces. “I was out of line by belittling this man.” Trish rightfully feels dirty about doing this. “Men and power, it’s seriously a disease,” she says. Amen, Trish. Amen. As they are walking, Jessica sees someone taking a photo and freaks. She tries to shake it off when Trish inquires, but Trish knows better. Jessica reveals that Kilgrave has been tracking her.



Back at home, she goes through photos that she had taken of Luke. She had been trailing him for a while, watching him like Kilgrave has been watching her.



Jessica’s still worried about Audrey, too, and goes to Hogarth to confirm that the lawyer who referred Audrey is indeed reputable. Jessica still doesn’t totally trust her and has been following the client, not the client’s husband. That’s when she gets an idea. She knows how Will can help: get her NYPD security footage so she can figure out who has been following her. She eventually tracks Audrey to an abandoned bar. Audrey turns up the music and starts shooting at targets.



It’s a two-way street with Hogarth and Jessica. Jessica's now in Hogarth's office to do the lawyer's bidding. Hogarth wants dirt on the wife she's divorcing, and Jessica's help with the influx of guests in her office claiming that they've been mind-controlled.



Jessica starts interviewing these people. Some of them are real nutjobs, using Kilgrave as an excuse. Others have had legitimate experiences, which range from being forced to smile for him to giving him a jacket.



Hogarth thinks these are low-level deeds. “What a waste,” she says, wondering how Kilgrave could be put to use if he were “on [their] side.” This enrages Jessica.



Will shows up outside Jessica's apartment to give her the surveillance tape. Malcolm is hanging out in his usual drugged-out state, and Will is suspect, asking him what he's "looking at." Jessica writes Malcolm off: He's high.



Jessica watches the tape all night. She only leaves to get a new bottle of whiskey. When she's on the street, a girl calls out her name. The girl tells her, "Patsy Walker is safe." The girl says "the man" told her to say that. The girl then gets caustic, calling Jessica a “bitch,” telling her that she left him to die after the bus crash. More ominously she says, “It’s Friday, don't you have a job to do?” Jessica doesn’t know what she means and asks if it has something to do with Audrey. She grabs the little girl’s arm, who starts to scream, back to being a scared little girl.



Will shows up at Trish’s again, wanting to clear the air as much as he can. Trish, still unnerved, won’t let him in, but allows him to leave his gift at the door. It’s a pistol.



Meanwhile, Jessica is tracking Audrey’s husband, who looks like he is definitely on his way to an affair. But when she follows him, she finds that there’s a familiar person in bed with him: It’s Audrey. Even stranger? Audrey calls Jessica, asking where she is. When Jessica reveals herself, Audrey takes out a gun. Audrey shoots at her and grazes her arm. This has nothing to do with Kilgrave. Audrey has targeted Jessica because of her superpowers, which she heard about from Spheeris. Audrey lost her mother in the Avengers’ Battle of New York. Jessica's pissed, and she starts destroying the room. Yes, Audrey has pain. So does Jessica. So does everyone. “You take your goddamn pain, and you live with it.” Jessica lost her parents, too, but she doesn't try to "kill every shitty driver." She tells Audrey and her husband that she has "99 gifted friends" who are going to come after them. She tells the couple to disappear.



Trish continues having a heart to heart with Will, on opposite sides of the door. She eventually lets him in, but she keeps her hand on the pistol.



Jessica goes to the survivors’ group. One man tells the story about how Kilgrave got in his car and made him be his chauffeur, forcing him to abandon his son. But Jessica doesn’t really care about that. She wants to know where Kilgrave went and whether there was someone who gave him photos. It was a man with a blue-and-white striped scarf.



Jessica rushes back to go through the footage. She finally locates someone: It’s Malcolm. She breaks into his apartment and finds a photo of herself in the printer, and an image of Malcolm in happier days.