No show in recent memory suffered a sophomore slump quite like UnReal. The Lifetime satire became much-watch TV when it premiered in June 2015. It was the perfect summer show as a twisted spin on the Bachelor, moving the focus from the people in front of the camera to the fictional monsters hiding behind it. The sexy storylines; the thrilling, deadly machinations; the complicated, dangerous women at its core. It was all a treat no one even knew to expect, but immediately loved.
Then, season 2 happened.
UnReal round two was a tangled mess of self-conscious wokeness, unintelligible alliances that usually shifted multiple times an episode, and baffling new characters who disappeared by the end of the season. It was hard to understand UnReal 2.0 when it first aired, let alone now, a year-and-a-half since season 2 finale “Friendly Fire” aired in August 2016.
So, keep reading for the UnReal refresher you need ahead of the drama’s season 3 premiere on Monday, February 26. At least the new go-around with Quinn King (Constance Zimmer) and Rachel Goldberg (Shiri Appleby) promises the possibility of returning UnReal to its former glory with its much-needed Bachelorette riff.
Read These Stories Next: