No show in recent memory suffered a sophomore slump quite like UnReal . The Lifetime satire became much-watch TV when it premiered in June 2015. It was the perfect summer show as a twisted spin on the Bachelor, moving the focus from the people in front of the camera to the fictional monsters hiding behind it. The sexy storylines; the thrilling, deadly machinations; the complicated, dangerous women at its core. It was all a treat no one even knew to expect, but immediately loved.