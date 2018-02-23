In real life, when the other writers and I pitched the idea of the "feminist suitress," we, too, encountered some hesitation. It was back at that time when everyone – at least everyone in Hollywood – believed Hillary Clinton was going to be our next president. People wondered, with this bright new future on the horizon, if the issues we were interested in addressing – the plight of successful career women who find that the higher they climb the ladder at work, the harder it is for them to find a man – were really still relevant. But I saw the vitriol Hillary endured on the campaign trail, and I could tell – the scariest thing to a great portion of our population is a smart, strong woman.