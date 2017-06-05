For the past two years, the start of warmer weather has meant a new season of UnREAL. However, now Constance Zimmer says we'll have to wait for season 3. The actress, who plays the ruthless Quinn King on the Lifetime series, posted a photo on Twitter Sunday night along with a caption announcing that the show won't be returning until 2018.
"Here's to the fans..." she captioned the picture, which shows the 46-year-old hanging out with co-star Shiri Appleby, who plays Rachel Goldberg on the fictional reality show drama. "Hang in there for #season3 @UnRealLifetime AIRING in the FIRST part of 2018!! #Unrealtv2018."
"HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO WAIT THAT LONG?!" one fan replied.
"2018!?" another responded. "Y'all Tryna KILL US????"
Other fans, however, swallowed their disappointment and tried to understand.
"Not thrilled at having to wait, but for more of you and Shiri and more Quinn and Rachel, I'll wait forever," one said.
Since Entertainment Weekly reports that the third season finished filming last month, it is somewhat baffling that the show would choose to wait over six months to return. However, this is likely due to a number of changes that have happened both behind and in front of the camera. In October, the series got a new showrunner, Stacy Rukeyser. The third season is also slated to be about the show's first ever "suitress" played by Caitlin FitzGerald (Masters Of Sex).
The suitors of season 3 have also been revealed, with Appleby joking that Rachel hooks up with "all but one of them."
Whether or not that's true, we have many long months ahead of us to wonder. Meanwhile, we'll just have to bury our sorrows in The Bachelorette, currently airing on ABC and almost as dramatic as the fictionalized version of the behind-the-scenes — but only one has Whaboom.
