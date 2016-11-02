UnReal fans, we've got great news for you. And for those of you who have never watched the show, we've got another great reason for you to start. During a Facebook Live interview, stars Shiri Appleby (Rachel) and Constance Zimmer (Quinn) revealed a big twist for the show's third outing. The first two seasons of the juicy drama featured a suitor in a very Bachelor-like dating competition. Next season, we'll get to see UnReal's version of The Bachelorette.
That's right: The suitor will be a woman.
“You won’t only have two strong female leads, but we’re going to add a third one,” Zimmer, who scored an Emmy nom for her role on the show, explained on Facebook Live. “I wonder how many of the 25 men you get together with and Quinn will get together with," she added jokingly, referring to Rachel's proclivity for behind-the-scenes hookups.
Appleby, 37, told Entertainment Tonight following the announcement that she's looking forward to the switch-up. "I think it will be great to add another strong female to the mix, someone to really battle with Quinn and Rachel,” she told ET. "And then, put them in an environment with all of these men and see how they react.”
We've been pining for a female suitor in UnReal's future, especially given the Lifetime series' lackluster sophomore season. (The show tried, and mostly failed, to explore issues involving race and police brutality by featuring a Black suitor in season 2.) This new development seems like just what the show needs to revamp the dynamic and freshen up the drama.
You can watch the entire interview below, in which the actresses reveal the news with an entertaining game of two truths and a lie.
