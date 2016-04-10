President Barack Obama gave his opinion on Hillary Clinton's personal emails in an interview on Sunday. But they didn't sound much different then they did last October, when he first addressed the issue.
In his first interview with Fox News Sunday since being elected president, Obama said that he continues to believe that Clinton, who used a private server for her emails while acting as secretary of state, "has not jeopardized America's national security."
"I can tell that you this is not a situation in which America's national security was endangered," Obama said.
But the president did say that both he and Clinton have admitted that "there's a carelessness, in terms of managing e-mails, that she has owned, and she recognizes."
Clinton's use of her private email is currently under investigation by the FBI. It's been reported that over 2,000 of her emails contained classified material, with 22 containing top-secret information.
However, President Obama warns the American people that the phrase "top secret" can mean a number of things.
"There’s stuff that is really top secret top secret," he said, "And there’s stuff that is being presented to the president or the secretary of state, that you might not want on the transom, or going out over the wire, but is basically stuff that you could get in open source."
Despite the fact that Clinton is running for president, Obama assured Fox News that there will be no "political influence" on her side. She will be treated like anyone else under investigation.
"Nobody gets treated differently when it comes to the Justice Department," Obama said, "because nobody is above the law."
That being said, Obama continued to make it clear he does not think Clinton broke any laws.
"Here’s what I know," Obama said. "Hillary Clinton was an outstanding secretary of state. She would never intentionally put America in any kind of jeopardy."
In his first interview with Fox News Sunday since being elected president, Obama said that he continues to believe that Clinton, who used a private server for her emails while acting as secretary of state, "has not jeopardized America's national security."
"I can tell that you this is not a situation in which America's national security was endangered," Obama said.
But the president did say that both he and Clinton have admitted that "there's a carelessness, in terms of managing e-mails, that she has owned, and she recognizes."
Clinton's use of her private email is currently under investigation by the FBI. It's been reported that over 2,000 of her emails contained classified material, with 22 containing top-secret information.
However, President Obama warns the American people that the phrase "top secret" can mean a number of things.
"There’s stuff that is really top secret top secret," he said, "And there’s stuff that is being presented to the president or the secretary of state, that you might not want on the transom, or going out over the wire, but is basically stuff that you could get in open source."
Despite the fact that Clinton is running for president, Obama assured Fox News that there will be no "political influence" on her side. She will be treated like anyone else under investigation.
"Nobody gets treated differently when it comes to the Justice Department," Obama said, "because nobody is above the law."
That being said, Obama continued to make it clear he does not think Clinton broke any laws.
"Here’s what I know," Obama said. "Hillary Clinton was an outstanding secretary of state. She would never intentionally put America in any kind of jeopardy."
Advertisement