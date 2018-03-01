But, the women behind the Netflix phenomenon are here to assure you all is as it was almost two-and-a-half years ago, if not better. In an exclusive preview clip from Jessica Jones 2.0, we get a sneak peek of what to expect from the upcoming 13-episode run, and it is as kick-butt as you would guess. We see snarky, erstwhile heroine Jessica (Krysten Ritter) toss a man through a glass door — a subtle callback to the first-ever scene of the series — punch her way through New York City, and still flirt through some immediately crackling sexual tension.