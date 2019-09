Few shows seem more necessary in the world of #MeToo and Time's Up than Jessica Jones , a superhero series that tackles consent, sexual violence, and PTSD better than nearly anything else out there. Thankfully, the Netflix favorite will finally return on Thursday, March 8, for season 2, well over two years after it first premiered on the streaming giant in 2015. After such a long Jessica draught, it's fair to worry about whether the super-powered drama lost some of its addictive bite after what feels like an eternity away from our screens.