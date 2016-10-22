The second season of Jessica Jones is aiming to empower women both on- and off-screen.
Variety reports that Melissa Rosenberg, the show's executive producer and showrunner, announced yesterday that each of this season's 13 episodes will be directed by women.
Rosenberg made the announcement during a panel discussing the role of women in television at Transforming Hollywood 7: Diversifying Entertainment, a conference at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, noting that Marvel was completely on-board.
Aware of how in-demand female directors are in Hollywood right now, Rosenberg decided to book women first, then move on to contacting men later in the production process. Although she admitted that she didn't initially consider this as a possibility, as soon as a colleague suggested the move to all-women directors, she seized the opportunity.
Krysten Ritter stars in the dark, noir Netflix thriller featuring the first female Marvel superhero in the title role of a television series. The show gained attention during its first season for addressing complex issues like sexual assault, post-traumatic stress disorder, and the intricacies of female friendship.
Jessica Jones is the second series this year that has confirmed that it will only employ female directors. In June, Ava DuVernay announced that every episode of Queen Sugar will be directed by women.
