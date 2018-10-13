“I've never thought of returning to TV as some huge thing, so it wasn't a barrier to me that I had to get over," Garner told THR. "It was a job. And it was shot in L.A., and the words were genius, and Jenni Konner and Lena Dunham were a pair that anyone would be so lucky to work with. And once I was in the process of saying yes, it just kept getting better and better.”