We Tested 2018's Buzziest Mascaras — & This Was Everyone's Favorite

A good friend knows you wear mascara; a great friend knows your favorite one, how often you restock, and the difference between the formula you use for a natural look on a rushed Monday morning and the one you load up on before you head out on a Friday night. Mascara, not unlike fragrance, is personal — which is why it's historically rare to find a single tube that gets everyone lash happy.
Until now, that is. Following careful testing during this year's Beauty Innovator Awards, we found the skinny little wand that gave our R29 editors the longest, fullest, most naturally beautiful lashes of their lives. Find it, and the other winning formulas we could write mini mascara odes to, ahead.
