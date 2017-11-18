Why 2017's Favorite Makeup Trend Is Winter Beauty Goals

Without a doubt, monochromatic makeup looks were the biggest beauty trend of 2017. Every cool girl in the game — from Zendaya and Shay Mitchell to Gigi Hadid and Rihanna — tried it on for size and looked incredible in the process.
The technique involves keeping your eyes, lips, and cheeks within the same shade range. Whether it’s natural, with browns or peaches, or bold, with purples or greens, the look can easily be accomplished by choosing the best hue for your skin tone — then wearing it all over. Even better: It only requires one or two products for professional-looking results.
If you’re in need of some inspiration, take a look ahead for the killer monochrome matches we’re seeing right now.