The Unexpected Eyeshadow That Will Seriously Flatter Brown Eyes

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Last year, color authority Pantone announced that "greenery" would be 2017's Color Of The Year. Although we've seen countless examples of how to wear the grassy color on the eyes, lips, and nails, for some, the bright shade can be daunting. That doesn't mean you can't partake in the trend though — you just need to go a bit deeper. Not only are darker, emerald hues much more wearable, the jewel-toned green also seriously brings out the color in brown eyes.
Not sure where to start? We suggest going for a cat-eye like in the video above. Check out the step-by-step breakdown below.
Step 1. Lay your groundwork by tracing the shape of your graphic cat eye with bright green eyeliner pencil. (We used this one.)
Step 2. Fill in your entire lid with it to give your eyeshadow something to stick onto.
Step 3. Now pat on a dark green powder shadow on top, using an angled brush around the edges for clean lines.
Step 4. Line your waterline with black eyeliner.
Step 5. Finish off the look with a few coats of black mascara.
