Michelle Williams Has The Perfect French-Girl Bob

Much has been said about how difficult it is to gracefully grow out bangs. But at least you have things like barrettes and headbands that can help you through the process, whereas there's really no helping someone who's growing out a pixie.
As it lengthens inch by inch, your hairstyle can completely change, going from a bowl cut to a short bob in a matter of weeks. So, needless to say, we're super impressed when someone can go through this process effortlessly.
Take, for instance, Michelle Williams, our patron saint of excellent short haircuts. She was rocking a Mia Farrow-esque pixie a few months ago, which soon morphed into a longer pixie with Winona Ryder in Girl Interrupted vibes. Then, while in New York promoting her latest film After The Wedding, she stepped out with a jawline-grazing bob.
Advertisement
For the event, Williams' platinum hair was styled completely straight with razor-sharp ends by stylist Kristin Heitkotter, which gave the cut a modern edge. Rocking a silver embellished minidress with matching heels, Williams looked like the quintessential cool French girl.
This look is a pretty dramatic change from the rounded cut and swooping bangs that Williams was rocking just weeks ago. But any way she styles her bob, she's showing the world just how the grow-out is done.
Given how many celebrities have opted for bobs this summer — including Kim Kardashian West, Brie Larson, and Lucy Liu — we wouldn't be surprised if Williams' razor-sharp bob became everyone's inspiration come fall. We certainly wouldn't be mad if it did.
Advertisement