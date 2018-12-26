Instagram may be just seven years old, but it’s damned near impossible to remember how we got on without it. For beauty lovers, the social-media platform has given us a steady stream of new celebrity cuts, product leaks, and a surge of of-the-moment hair color trends. But the app has also made for an influx of homogeneous beauty looks, because we all get bombarded with the same well-liked posts.
Because the Instagram algorithm is clearly biased, sussing out micro, localized trends feels tougher than ever. Which is why we went analog to nail down the coolest haircuts and styles — not just in one localized city, like New York or Los Angeles, but the biggest trends all around the world. We asked beauty insiders with major stamps on their passports to key us in to the brightest hair trends hiding beneath the surge of likes. What we found was anything but redundant.
Advertisement
From Seoul to Sydney, Berlin to Toronto, these are the haircuts and styles that are getting real-life likes in international salons.
1 of 40
Seoul, South Korea
The Cut: Anyone who’s a fan of K-beauty knows that Seoul dominates when it comes to skin care and makeup innovation. And haircuts? Well, the city kills it there, too. Soko Glam founder Charlotte Cho tells Refinery29 that the place to spot Seoul’s latest hair trends is Jenny House. “Many Korean celebrities and entertainers frequent the salon, which has a luxe location in Cheongdam,” Cho says, noting that stars like Tilda Swinton and Kate Bosworth have also made appointments with lead stylist Jung Myoung Sim when in Korea. (Both Cho and Michelle Phan have traveled for the salon’s exclusive cut, too.) Among the styles trending with clients? The Layered Cut Perm or “Ley Perm.”
What to Ask For: Hair permed in the very loosest of waves, then cut in layers that fall softly around the face and neck.
The Cut: Anyone who’s a fan of K-beauty knows that Seoul dominates when it comes to skin care and makeup innovation. And haircuts? Well, the city kills it there, too. Soko Glam founder Charlotte Cho tells Refinery29 that the place to spot Seoul’s latest hair trends is Jenny House. “Many Korean celebrities and entertainers frequent the salon, which has a luxe location in Cheongdam,” Cho says, noting that stars like Tilda Swinton and Kate Bosworth have also made appointments with lead stylist Jung Myoung Sim when in Korea. (Both Cho and Michelle Phan have traveled for the salon’s exclusive cut, too.) Among the styles trending with clients? The Layered Cut Perm or “Ley Perm.”
What to Ask For: Hair permed in the very loosest of waves, then cut in layers that fall softly around the face and neck.
2 of 40
Many Korean women don't use curling irons or blowdryers for everyday styling, which means a great cut has to do the legwork long after the salon blowout has worn off. Thanks to lots of built-in layers, hair seems plumped up, as if it’s been volumized with styling tools.
Advertisement
4 of 40
5 of 40
The ultimate goal is to convey hair that is “effortless chic,” according to stylist Jung Myoung Sim. While the wolf cut has been a go-to for South Korean women for a while, wolf cut 2.0 is a more mild and soft version, with light and feathered layers that are sometimes permed for soft, bouncy volume.
6 of 40
Sydney, Australia
The Cut: Valonz Haircutters is the Aussie it-girl’s destination for a reason. Salon founder and stylist Renya Xydis did her first editorial cover starring a BMX Bandits-era Nicole Kidman at just 16 years old. Flash forward a few decades, and Xydis is still creating lust-worthy cuts, like her signature Reversible Layer Cut, which can be styled in a sleek or shaggy look.
Ask For: Layers only near the face that start from cheekbone and travel down to the tips, with the back of the cut kept layer-free.
The Cut: Valonz Haircutters is the Aussie it-girl’s destination for a reason. Salon founder and stylist Renya Xydis did her first editorial cover starring a BMX Bandits-era Nicole Kidman at just 16 years old. Flash forward a few decades, and Xydis is still creating lust-worthy cuts, like her signature Reversible Layer Cut, which can be styled in a sleek or shaggy look.
Ask For: Layers only near the face that start from cheekbone and travel down to the tips, with the back of the cut kept layer-free.
7 of 40
Advertisement
10 of 40
11 of 40
12 of 40
Advertisement
13 of 40
14 of 40
Berlin, Germany
The Cut: Blunt cuts are making a major comeback all over the globe. But at ESHK Berlin, the style is given extra edge, thanks to added elements like undercuts and baby bangs.
Ask For: One-length blunt bob with an undercut and/or fringe.
The Cut: Blunt cuts are making a major comeback all over the globe. But at ESHK Berlin, the style is given extra edge, thanks to added elements like undercuts and baby bangs.
Ask For: One-length blunt bob with an undercut and/or fringe.
16 of 40
Advertisement
18 of 40
San Juan, Puerto Rico
The Cut: Om Studio Salon founder Laura Feliciano hasn’t become known as La Reina de los Rizos (or “The Queen of Curls”) by playing it safe. After experimenting with volume and asymmetry on her curly-haired clients, she landed on a cut she calls the “fullylicious.” The style is layered from the top down, creating an illusion of cascading curls.
Ask For: Fluid layers that maximize movement and volume.
The Cut: Om Studio Salon founder Laura Feliciano hasn’t become known as La Reina de los Rizos (or “The Queen of Curls”) by playing it safe. After experimenting with volume and asymmetry on her curly-haired clients, she landed on a cut she calls the “fullylicious.” The style is layered from the top down, creating an illusion of cascading curls.
Ask For: Fluid layers that maximize movement and volume.
21 of 40
22 of 40
Advertisement
23 of 40
26 of 40
Johannesburg, South Africa
The Cut: The defining characteristic of the cuts happening in South Africa has less to do with the length of the hair and more to do with the styling. According to stylist Pekela Riley, the look de jour is all about texture stretching and shaping. Riley is the creative director for the 2019 Mizani global images, which she created in Johannesburg with a team of South African artists. "I'm seeing a lot of women in South Africa creatively exploring shapes and techniques to stretch their natural hair," says Riley. "This trend of stretching is so gorgeous because it showcases versatility of textured hair." Meaning a mid-length cut can be worn long and full, or short and natural, depending on the styling.
Ask For: A cut that allows for versatility of stretching out curls to create different shapes and styles. Riley tells us it's important to keep in mind that the cut will be shorter when it's worn in its shrunken, curly state, so it's important to work with your stylist to find a shape that will work in both situations.
The Cut: The defining characteristic of the cuts happening in South Africa has less to do with the length of the hair and more to do with the styling. According to stylist Pekela Riley, the look de jour is all about texture stretching and shaping. Riley is the creative director for the 2019 Mizani global images, which she created in Johannesburg with a team of South African artists. "I'm seeing a lot of women in South Africa creatively exploring shapes and techniques to stretch their natural hair," says Riley. "This trend of stretching is so gorgeous because it showcases versatility of textured hair." Meaning a mid-length cut can be worn long and full, or short and natural, depending on the styling.
Ask For: A cut that allows for versatility of stretching out curls to create different shapes and styles. Riley tells us it's important to keep in mind that the cut will be shorter when it's worn in its shrunken, curly state, so it's important to work with your stylist to find a shape that will work in both situations.
27 of 40
A common trend that Riley has been seeing is a pin-up style coupled with stretching, which adds even more shape around the face.
Advertisement
28 of 40
"Shaping and stretching creates a 'wow' moment for expanded volume, and the perception of longer hair," says Riley. "It's a great way for women with textured hair to experience these beautiful moments of length and volume with a blowout, instead of using extensions."
29 of 40
London, UK
The Cut: Blunt cuts have had a major comeback as of late. In London, clients at Ena Salon can’t stop asking for this “various length line” style. The precise style may appear impeccably straight-laced at first, but beneath the cut’s precise shell is a world of fine-cut layers that help keep the style from falling completely flat, an effect that makes the hair seem suspended away from the neckline and skin. “We teach every stylist how to control shape, because if you can control shape, you can create any haircut you want,” says Ausra Bandarenkaite, marketing manager for Ena Salon.
Ask For: Baby-fine layers created beneath a clean, straight-lined cut.
The Cut: Blunt cuts have had a major comeback as of late. In London, clients at Ena Salon can’t stop asking for this “various length line” style. The precise style may appear impeccably straight-laced at first, but beneath the cut’s precise shell is a world of fine-cut layers that help keep the style from falling completely flat, an effect that makes the hair seem suspended away from the neckline and skin. “We teach every stylist how to control shape, because if you can control shape, you can create any haircut you want,” says Ausra Bandarenkaite, marketing manager for Ena Salon.
Ask For: Baby-fine layers created beneath a clean, straight-lined cut.
30 of 40
31 of 40
32 of 40
Advertisement
33 of 40
34 of 40
35 of 40
36 of 40
37 of 40
Advertisement
38 of 40
39 of 40
40 of 40
Advertisement