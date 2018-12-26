Paris, France



The Cut: The Internet loves to call out differences between French girl and American girl styles, so here’s one more: According to stylist David Mallett, Parisian and Americans tend to differ when defining hair length. “Despite the 'short' hair trend, most women in the US request hair that falls at or past the breastbone,” Mallett says. On the other hand, Parisians like their short hair to graze the shoulders. At David Mallett Paris, the short, french-girl cut with fringe is boss.



Ask For: A chop made near the collarbone with gradient layers that get longer from back to front. And bangs, of course.