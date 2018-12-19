13 Winter Hair-Color Ideas Straight Out Of L.A.’s Raddest Salons

Every winter, more and more fair-weather Manhattanites flee to the Pacific in search of sunshine. OK, so there are likely other factors fueling the coastal swap besides the weather — like the dream job offer that needs you to relocate ASAP or the urge to break out of the NYC grind (which suddenly feels extra brutal when you add a windchill) — but the gloriously comfortable, 65-degree December days are definitely a major draw.
Even if you're not making your way cross-country this winter, you can get an infusion of Cali cool with a new hair color. The quintessential L.A. girl — with her glossy, blonde curls peeking out from under the collar of her leather biker jacket — has no perception of seasonal depression. So, we look to her, and her colorist, for our cold-weather hair inspiration.
Ahead, we're breaking down the three biggest hair-color trends sweeping L.A. this season. Bring any of these to your next appointment, and you'll be feeling fresh, sunshiny vibes in no time — screw the five-day forecast.