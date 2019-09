15 Haircuts The NYC Cool Girls Are Wearing This Winter

Any Manhattanite will tell you, New York City is sprinkled with hair inspiration — and it hits you when you least expect it — like when you're hustling to snake through a closing subway door and find yourself staring at a girl with a shiny, tousled bob bouncing off the collar of her camel peacoat . And, all of a sudden, you feel the urge to pop out your AirPod and beg for the name of her stylist from across the pole.