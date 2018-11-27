Come winter, we've only got one thing on our mind: staying warm. While tights, chunky sweaters, and yes, leggings, deserve a shout-out for helping us stay heated, the real MVP of the latter half of the year is our trusty outerwear. From a fluffy sherpa jacket to the quintessential camel waist-tie, our coats are what keep our spirits up, no matter how cold it is outside. And when you're over it and want to wear the same sweats and tee combo for the third day in a row, your coat has you, and your outfit, covered. Literally.
As our tastes in outerwear varies from cropped and furry to sleek and knee-length, so do our budgets. The cost of a nice coat can run higher than we're comfortable shelling in out in one setting, so we set off to prove you can still get a good coat for less than your holiday flight home. Ahead are 23 picks under $150 that are a far cry from the same black pea coat you've been wearing out for years. Bring it on winter.
