Thus, a sartorial conflict emerges when we find ourselves wanting a fall-ready outfit that incorporates newness, but can’t bear to leave the ol’ faithful noir leggies behind. Well, good news for you stretchy-pant-lovers: you can have both. We combed everyone's favorite source of outfit inspiration ( Instagram , of course) for some cool, public-facing looks that incorporate black leggings, ranked in order from no-brainer ensembles to full-fledged trend-driven getups. Click through to push your limits of leggings outfits this autumn and find out which ones stand out from the black leggings sea.