While fall is certainly a time for newness — new arrivals in our favorite stores, new runway trends, new Biebers, and most importantly, new Timothée Chalamet releases — on the flip side, it’s also a time for nesting, when we crave routine and a warm, familiar feeling. And there’s no wardrobe staple that can give us that lived-in comfort like our old standby: the trusty, tried-and-true, endlessly forgiving black legging.
Thus, a sartorial conflict emerges when we find ourselves wanting a fall-ready outfit that incorporates newness, but can’t bear to leave the ol’ faithful noir leggies behind. Well, good news for you stretchy-pant-lovers: you can have both. We combed everyone's favorite source of outfit inspiration (Instagram, of course) for some cool, public-facing looks that incorporate black leggings, ranked in order from no-brainer ensembles to full-fledged trend-driven getups. Click through to push your limits of leggings outfits this autumn and find out which ones stand out from the black leggings sea.
