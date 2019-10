Luckily, our favorite stores are brimming with new fall arrivals. We checked in with the buying teams, who pointed out everything from a hot pink slip skirt that will provide a much-needed break from your animal-print standby to a newly resurrected, beloved Y2K-era brand. Click through to see the buyers’ edit of what’s just dropped — you’ll find that there are a lot of surprises in store this autumn.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.