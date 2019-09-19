Every season, a fresh crop of rookies hits the “New Arrivals” section of our go-to shopping destinations, and with so much promising product at play, it’s hard to know what to root for. For our series The Touch Down, we consult the people in charge of the draft — the buyers and fashion directors at our readers’ favorite shops — to find out their best bets for the season’s MVPs (most valuable products).
Fashion Month is in full swing and our Instagram feeds, inboxes, and daily web crawls are brimming with more runway inspiration than we know what to do with. While we’re patiently pinning faves to digital mood boards and allocating our shopping budgets for next quarter, being confronted with all of these fresh trends is giving us the urge for some new togs, like, now.
Luckily, our favorite stores are brimming with new fall arrivals. We checked in with the buying teams, who pointed out everything from a hot pink slip skirt that will provide a much-needed break from your animal-print standby to a newly resurrected, beloved Y2K-era brand. Click through to see the buyers’ edit of what’s just dropped — you’ll find that there are a lot of surprises in store this autumn.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
