Fashion Month is far from over, with London Fashion Week still underway and both Milan and Paris to follow. But with just two weeks under our belts so far, we've already spotted which trends are garnering the most praise. Wearable lingerie, citrus hues, backless silhouettes, and more are littering the runways of every major fashion capital to date. But the real question remains: Where the hell can we buy them?
Up until a few years ago, runway designs were untouchable, meaning every trend was seemingly impossible to buy, at least for another few months. But thanks to the 'See Now, Buy Now' movement, getting your hands on the season's most coveted items is, at last, a reasonable request. So while the weather still permits, click on for the spring/summer 2020 trends that are ready to wear just as soon as you can click *Add To Cart*.
