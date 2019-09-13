At NYFW, Cleavage Is Out, Lower Backs Are In

Traditionally, there were only two sartorial approaches to cleavage: show it off or cover it up. Unbutton an extra button for a sexy hint at what's underneath, or button your top all the way up for a stylish and modest look.
While we mulled over which look to try, designers were drawing up (and sewing up) a much better idea. After scouring the runways of NYFW, it's clear that boobs are out, and backs are, well, back en vogue. Say hello to back cleavage.
From open-backed dresses at Tibi to completely backless button-ups at Eckhaus Latta, showing off your lower back tat — whether you have a Sublime-era butterfly down there or not — is now the trend du jour. Ahead, try out the ~sexy~ new silhouette taking NYFW by storm.