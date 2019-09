Eckhaus Latta Knows Exactly What Your Plain White Tee Needs

To the tune of the Young People's Symphony Orchestra (which is exactly what it sounds and looks like: reckless, uneven banging on colorful, inanimate objects), models charged through a vacant warehouse in serious clothes. Sheer dresses of out-of-the-box crocheting techniques, straight-legged denim with contrast cuffs, tie-dye prints as elegant as oil paintings, and even some classic suiting all sounds really fun, doesn't it? Whether or not it was Eckhaus or Latta's decision to juxtapose so many elements under one roof was beside the point because, by look 45 — a beaded top that left little to the imagination — it was clear the two were making sense of what they've learned from each other over the past few years.