Tired Of Turtlenecks? Switch It Up With This New Sweater Trend

Up next in sweater innovations: open back sweaters. They may seem unintuitive — a piece of clothing created to keep you toasty in the coldest months has a gaping hole in the back? — but we’re slowly coming to appreciate all the layering possibilities of backless sweaters. Use them as a window to subtly showcase another top or as an opportunity to show off a little skin, even when it's chilly.
In the ever-evolving experimentation of making sweaters more exciting, open back sweaters (also referred to as reversible cardigans) are on the come up. They're already available in all shapes and sizes from a thin or thick rib knit to cable knit or intarsia varieties. So ditch that striped sweater you've been keeping in your cart and head straight for this cozy new trend instead.
Click through for ten open back sweaters that give your back some breathing room.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.