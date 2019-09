16 Cozy Knits That Prove Summer Is So Last Season

Though our A/C units are still on high blast, it doesn't hurt to start preparing for autumn's impending arrival. And what better way to do so than to highlight a trend we're betting big on? Meet the 2018 way to wear striped sweaters. Before you argue the not-so-newness of this particular style of knits, take a look at these game-changing upgrades ahead. Because as a wise man once said, "The best time to wear a striped sweater is all the time." And from pastel hues to balloon sleeves, we swear you've never seen striped sweaters this good.