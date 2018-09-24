Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Stripes
Shopping
We're Falling Hard For Striped Sweaters This Fall
by
Eliza Huber
More from Stripes
Dedicated Feature
10 Striped Buys You Can Wear Anywhere & Everywhere
Jennifer Mulrow
Sep 24, 2018
Fashion
4 Over-The-Top Looks Even Minimalists Will Want To Copy
Christene Barberich
Oct 9, 2017
Fashion
14 Sweater Weather Picks To Make The End Of Summer That Much Easier
Ray Lowe
Aug 15, 2017
Fashion
There's A Free Gift You Can Get At J.Crew For One Day Only
J. Crew is so into stripes, the retailer has decided we need an entire day devoted to the timeless print. A full-fledged, totally made-up holiday, in
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Designers
Rainbow Stripes, Emoji & Cartoonish Designs: This Designer Just <...
If you're into eye-catching, playful designs — and we're not just talking a hint of color and print every now and then, we mean cartoons, vibrant
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Styling Tips
Landon, Help! I Feel Like I Can't Wear Horizontal Stripes
Abbey Lee writes: "Lately, I’ve noticed horizontal stripes on everyone around me. I’ve always been taught that horizontal stripes are a no-no and
by
Landon Peoples
Shopping
Nicole Richie Makes A Punk Statement With Stripes
When you’re wearing black-and-white sailor stripes, it’s easy — and super-predictable — to play up the preppy look. Nicole Richie, who has never
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
How Fashion Girls Made Varsity Stripes A Thing
For the same reason we own multiple pairs of jeans — we wear them with everything — we have double or triple that number of striped tees and sweaters.
by
Ellen Hoffman
Designers
How To Wear Stripes When You're
So
Sick Of Stripes
As far as we're concerned, bashing the classic bateau stripe may count as sartorial blasphemy. But, we understand that any trend has the potential to get
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
11 Edgier Ways To Do Nautical Stripes
Breton stripes, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways. You’re classic and easy, and you instantly evoke visions of sunny days spent on the water.
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
Get In Line! 24 Ways To Show Your Stripes
Our love of floral can be flighty, leopard sometimes feels loud, and the polka dot is a matter of perspective. But, the stripe? Well, that's steadfast.
by
Ali Hoffman
Styling Tips
5 Showpiece Stripes That MAKE An Outfit
If there's one pattern that typically isn't a challenge to wear, it's stripes. But, if you're cut from the same (striped) cloth that we are, you might
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
This E-Shop Gives New Meaning To "Earning Your Stripes"
If you consider yourself a certified prepster, your closet is probably filled with stripes of all different colors and sizes. And, FiveStripes just
by
Bobby Schuessler
Celebrity Style
Emma Stone Pulls Off Prison Stripes
We're not gonna beat around the bush: There's a lot going on with Emma Stone's outfit. She's got prison stripes; she's got a tank dress; she's got
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Shopping
Why We Love Tanya Taylor & Her Rainbow Stripes
Stripes on stripes on rainbow stripes. How can we not be positively enamored with this Crayola-bright outfit? For spring, up-and-coming designer Tanya
by
Ellen Hoffman
Chicago
Spotty Style: 5 Chic Ways To Wear Leopard Prints
Leave it to Jenna Lyons to declare that leopard is a neutral and totally change the game when it comes to pattern-mixing. In the '90s, wearing this bold
by
Liz Schneider
Show Reviews
Bold Stripes, Searing-Hot Prints & Degradé Details Rock Ostwald H...
Our London Fashion Week five-day marathon kicks off with our new favourite designer chums, Ostwald Helgason. Kettner's, the Soho restaurant once
by
Emily London
New York
How To Wear Neon
And
Graphic Prints Without Looking Crazy
I have to admit, even as a style blogger, I’ve always found prints to be a little bit intimidating. So, I naturally gravitated to the basics — a great
by
Grace Atwood
Chicago
Sequins & Stripes Blogger Liz Schneider Spills Her Style Mantra
I always admired the girls that looked effortless and pulled-together, and I finally realized that confidence is the only way to achieve the looks that I
by
Liz Schneider
Fashion
How To Wear Stripes Without Looking Like A Referee
Stripes are everywhere this season, but if you're late in the game, here are a few tips to make sure you nail this look every time. Tip 1: Pick a garment
by
Carla Cabrera
Street Style
Jail Stripes, Studs, & Charms: Seoul Shows Us How It's Done
In case you haven’t noticed, we’re kind of into stripes here at R29. Vertical, horizontal…you can’t go wrong with a classic, striped piece in
by
Alison Ives
Fashion
How To Be Business And Fashion-Savvy At Work
If we let it, work wear can get really boring really fast. Lucky for us, steering clear of the work wear blues can be as easy as mixing things up —
by
Jillian Martin
Designers
Earn Your High-End Racing Stripes With Risto’s New Line
Our love for Macedonian-born designer Risto Bimbiloski is anything but fleeting. And the looks from his latest collection keep the embers burning strong.
by
Alison Baitz
Fashion
Sequins & Stripes' Liz Schneider On Classic Chicago Style
Having been totally obsessed with Liz Schneider’s traditional-with-a-twist ensembles for some time now, we expected the Sequins & Stripes blogger and
by
Caryle Wisel
Designers
Edith A. Miller Does Stripes For Fall (Duh), But Surprises With A...
The Hamburglar, Picasso, Edie Sedgwick, Edith A. Miller...no, we're not playing a game of Celebrity, but rather, it's a cast of characters who understand
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
Walk The Line In 13 Of Spring's Perfect Plus-Size Stripes
They say rules are meant to be broken, and we think they're talking about all those antiquated plus-size style rules that are just begging to be
by
Liz Black
Shopping
Dream Ticket: Earn Your Illesteva Stripes Without Losing Your Head
The Illesteva Murdoch frames have become nearly as classic as the Wayfarer Clubmasters or the Persol 714s. Updating a (not-so-) old favorite, Illesteva
by
Connie Wang
Trends
Show Your Stripes! Our Favorite Style Blogger Reworks The Black-A...
Over the years, we've fallen in love with Aimee Song, the superstar blogger behind Song of Style. With spring around the corner, we wanted to know what
by
Aimee Song
Fashion
1 Piece, 1 Store, 3 Ways: Stripes & Sequins’ Grace Atwood Styles...
Smart is stylish — particularly when it comes to price tags. Just take a look at Grace Atwood, the "sparkle-obsessed" DIY blogger behind Stripes &
by
Us
New York
Honor's First Resort Line Outfits The Chicest Grown-Up Tea Party ...
We're not always one for dainty party dresses — we de-"girl" many delicate heels with socks and put chunky necklaces on frilly necklines. But Honor's
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted