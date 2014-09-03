How To Wear Stripes When You’re So Sick Of Stripes

Simply put, the L.A.-based brand is crossing many lines come spring. Sticking to its signature aesthetic of cool, casual suiting and laid-back structure, Band of Outsiders has splashed its shapes with lines that swerve, wave, and show up in patches — and those that make a bold, solo appearance. Think of this as a much-needed spring ('15) revival of an old classic. Or, a reason to actually skip your standard sailor-striped tee — if you can handle the separation anxiety, that is.