How To Wear Stripes When You’re So Sick Of Stripes

Gina Marinelli
As far as we're concerned, bashing the classic bateau stripe may count as sartorial blasphemy. But, we understand that any trend has the potential to get tiresome; especially ones that are as timeless as a horizontal line. Luckily, Band of Outsiders is here to ease our weary style ruts. Its newest collection breaks from the classic, horizontal mold to put a fresh spin on stripes of every stripe.
Simply put, the L.A.-based brand is crossing many lines come spring. Sticking to its signature aesthetic of cool, casual suiting and laid-back structure, Band of Outsiders has splashed its shapes with lines that swerve, wave, and show up in patches — and those that make a bold, solo appearance. Think of this as a much-needed spring ('15) revival of an old classic. Or, a reason to actually skip your standard sailor-striped tee — if you can handle the separation anxiety, that is.

