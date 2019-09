If you need a refresher on why stripes are reliably dope, check out the below video, in which J.Crew's president and executive creative director, Jenna Lyons, describes her whole aesthetic as "tomboy meets grandma." She accurately effuses about how versatile the print is: "as far as I'm concerned stripes are like denim; they go with everything." We concur, Jenna. Browse through J.Crew's extensive selection of the pattern to plot what you'll be buying in one of its brick-and-mortar locations on Friday to nab those sweet patches.