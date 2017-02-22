I Ate About $125 Worth Of This $500 Pizza

Once the pie arrived, I was sufficiently hungry and a bit buzzed (so, really ready to dig in). The first thing I noticed? The size. With eight slender slices, the pie was smaller in circumference than I'd imagined it would be for half a grand — but it was stacked in the toppings department: Patron-infused créme fraîche, avocado, fresh mango, poached lobster, Osetra caviar, black truffles, AND a sprinkling of platinum flakes. My major concern going into the actual consumption was how the hell I was going to get an actual slice into my mouth. The center of the pie was fused together with an avocado rose that had been filled with caviar, so understandably unnerving to dismantle. After deliberating with myself, I went at it the old knife and fork route. It was only after the fact, when chatting with Chef Michael Armstrong, I was alerted to the fact that the classic "NYC pizza fold" would have worked just as well. All eating methods aside, I managed to successfully stuff down two slices — and those two slices were unexpectedly flavorful. The mango was sweet, the avocado was limey, the caviar was smooth and salty, the black truffles and créme fraîche were creamy, the lobster tasted like lobster, and I did detect an afterthought of very expensive tequila shots.