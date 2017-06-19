Skip navigation!
Best Margarita Guide
Free Table
How To Drink For Free On National Margarita Day
by
Olivia Harrison
More from Best Margarita Guide
Food & Drinks
14 Margarita Recipes To Help You Celebrate Summer
Marshall Bright
Jun 19, 2017
Food & Drinks
Apparently Oprah Mixes A Mean Margarita & We Want One
Olivia Harrison
Feb 23, 2017
Food & Drinks
I Ate About $125 Worth Of This $500 Pizza
Elizabeth Buxton
Feb 22, 2017
Food & Drinks
We Tried ALL The Margarita Mixes — Here Are The 5 Best
Like many other people, I was introduced to margarita mix in college. At the time, my friends and I would buy the cheapest tequila and margarita mix we
by
Clair McLafferty
Food & Drinks
How To Make The Perfect Margarita
This article was originally published on April 30, 2013. It's a simple thing — limes, liquor, and salt. Yet, the margarita has the power to turn an
by
Kelsey Miller
Food & Drinks
Make These Fresh-Fruit Margaritas For Cinco De Mayo
Since we’ve been getting your taste buds going all week with Cinco de Mayo-themed recipes (did you see our delicious churro cake and
by
LaurenConrad.com
Food & Drinks
5 Game-Changing Margarita Recipes
Cinco de Mayo is a special day. It's a reminder of Mexican democracy and freedom — things that we've all come to celebrate with copious amounts of
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Food & Drinks
Lime Prices Are Skyrocketing — Here's A Margarita Alternative
If you haven't heard, there's a serious lime crisis. Drug cartels, citrus diseases, and drought have all played a part in the soaring prices of our tart
by
Chloe Daley
Food & Drinks
Make The Spiciest Margaritas, Ever
Traditionally, the kick from your average, run-of-the-mill marg comes from all that tequila swimming around with citrus juice and liqueur. It's one of
by
Gabriel Bell
Chicago
9 Of Chicago's Yummiest Margaritas
Here’s hoping that the slushied-up, sugary-sweet mix of tequila and fake fruit you used to drink in college is a distant memory. You’ve graduated, and
by
Marissa Conrad
Chicago
Boozy Tips & Margarita Sips — Yes, It's National Tequila Day
Whoever came up with National Tequila Day is smart, because there's nothing we love more on a hot summer's day than a frosty marg rimmed with salt —
by
Rebecca Taras
San Francisco
The Ultimate Guide To The Best Margaritas In The Bay
S.F. is a hotbed for artisanal everything, so of course, our margaritas are no exception. Cue the fresh juices, top-shelf tequilas, and nix the ready-made
by
Cheryl Locke
Food & Drinks
1 Great Outdoor Bar & The Recipe To Its Best Summer Cocktail!
While many of our favorite seaside towns have become total scenes, some of our best summer weekends are actually happening in the city. After the
by
Sara Bliss
Entertaining
Party Planners, Get Inspired By This Food Photographer's Beautifu...
Of the many, many, many things we love about this season, rooftop parties are probably right up there with cuttoffs and sundresses. Really, grabbing a
by
Gabriel Bell
New York
Lovable DJ Jilly Hendrix Gets The Margaritas Flowing With The Man...
It's time to draw your loved ones close, jack up the bass, and kick back marg after marg till you get brain freeze. But before you go plan your own
by
Gabriel Bell
Food & Drinks
Ease Into Fall With This Spicy Marg Recipe
Summer's over, folks! It's sad but true, and technically, it's time to say good-bye to our favorite seasonal treats. But, even if we're tearfully
by
Julia Miller
Los Angeles
Margaritaville: Celebrate National Margarita Day with L.A.'s Top ...
Get your glasses ready, because National Margarita Day arrives tomorrow! This is one holiday we can definitely get into, and it only makes sense that we'd
by
Claire Thomas
Politics
Twitter Troll: Behati's Gallery, Free Margaritas, And Flirting Wi...
Modelinia: "Behati Prinsloo's (@beeprinsloo) showing off her photography skills on Fashion's Night Out with her first exhibit! #FNO http://bit.ly/drqMym"
by
Connie Wang
New York
The City's 5 Most Amazing Margaritas
New York, admit it: Temperatures drop a couple degrees, and suddenly all we think about is fall. Yet, as much as we love hot toddies, summer is the
by
Leila Brillson
Politics
Twitter Troll: Sedentary Thrifting, Margarita Cupcakes, And Styli...
cmbenz: "The glamour girls @ Saks know the way to my heart - a margarita-flavored cupcake! #CBTX http://twitpic.com/21jf8m" That picture is making us
by
Connie Wang
New York
Margaritas, Foosball, And Beers: 55DSL Throws A Cinco De Mayo Fie...
We're not sure it's a good idea to get super-competitive on one of the booziest holidays of the year, but we're willing to give it another go tonight, as
by
Kristian Laliberte
